The Sexiest Gifts for Your Favorite Podophiliac

You probably came here thinking one of two things: “What’s a podophiliac?” or “Finally, I’ve been searching for this gift guide forever!” Well, for those who don’t know, a podophiliac is someone who has podophilia, AKA a foot fetish. There are many different kinds of gifts that would strike the interest of a podophiliac: products for cleaning feet, decorating feet, painting nails and more. Because of these items’ versatility, many of them serve as practical gifts for people who aren’t particularly excited about feet. So whether you’re browsing for gifts for your favorite podophiliac — or just for yourself — your secret’s safe with us.

ORGANIC WARMING MASSAGE OIL There’s no better way to heat up a moment or relax your partner than with a rejuvenating foot massage. Warming massage oil is great for relieving sore muscles and is sure to take your sexy foot massaging skills to the next level. Not only that, this product is made from organic and non-toxic ingredients. BUY NOW

TOE RING Are you a rule-breaker, looking to put a twist on a traditional engagement? Break away from the norm and pop the question to your significant other with a toe ring. Made from sterling silver and shaped like a cute bowtie, this ring’s one-size-fits-all adjustability will ensure it fits on any toe, any foot. BUY NOW

MIDDLE HEEL THIGH HIGH BOOTS These elegant slip-on boots will feel like a second skin while offering you that glamorous, heeled look you crave. These books are knee-high and plenty warm for winter. BUY NOW

“THANKS FOR KEEPING MY FEET WARM AT NIGHT” CARD This minimalist “Thanks for keeping my feet warm at night” card is a cute gift for any time of the year. It’s blank on the inside, making it great for all sorts of occasions. Though this card could be given to anyone regardless of their sexual preference, this card doubly winks at partners who like feet a little more than others. BUY NOW

LACE UP OVER THE KNEE SOCK Ever considered buying your partner lingerie for their feet? Alluring and tasteful, these sheer knee-high socks are like a more feminine version of the classic fishnet stockings. These socks are also available in white. BUY NOW

BESSIE HIGH HEELS You don’t have to be a podophiliac to enjoy these holographic silver heels. The Bessie high heels have a zipper back for easy fitting and comes in holographic or shiny black. BUY NOW

SILVER NAIL POLISH Sometimes, you don’t want to go overboard with ankle jewelry and sexy shoes — a little bit of color and sparkle is all you need. Gel nail polish lasts for up to 14 days, so you won’t have to stress about it chipping off. It’s a great gift for anyone! BUY NOW