Become an Influencer With These 7 Items

Stylish Wood Screen

This three-panel wood screen is all you need to carve out space in your room or anywhere around the home. Not only will this elegant piece give you the needed exclusivity during this age of Zoom calls, but it will also add colorful style and beauty to your decor. When it comes to being an influencer, you’re going to want to set yourself apart, and this screen — made of softwood fibers and framed by a top-quality wooden structure with a light-brown finish — is the perfect way to do just that.