Become an Influencer With These 7 Items
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE
Because everything you need to become famous is at the reach of our fingers.
Before 2020, the influencer industry was already in bloom. And now, technological advancements in our everyday smart devices have both empowered the social media industry as well as created a level playing field when it comes to celebrities with the ability to directly connect with and leverage audiences. With the iron being as hot as it is and the window of opportunity wide open, why not take advantage? Here are seven items you can use to elevate yourself to that next level.
Microphone
Having a microphone is one thing, but a proper microphone stand is another — and this kit, fortunately, comes with both. The mic’s built-in sound card and reverb chip give you a clear sound, good reverberation and low noise. More importantly, when you use it, you will not need any additional phantom power equipment (mixer, speaker, sound card, etc.). The adjustable tripod stand, anti-wind foam cap and 2.5m USB cable are added pluses.
Stylish Wood Screen
This three-panel wood screen is all you need to carve out space in your room or anywhere around the home. Not only will this elegant piece give you the needed exclusivity during this age of Zoom calls, but it will also add colorful style and beauty to your decor. When it comes to being an influencer, you’re going to want to set yourself apart, and this screen — made of softwood fibers and framed by a top-quality wooden structure with a light-brown finish — is the perfect way to do just that.
iPhone Dock Fan
For all that you’ll be using it, you’re going to need to keep your iPhone cool. This portable electric fan does just that. The black fan mounts via your iPhone docking port and powers it from your mobile device’s battery while holding it securely. The twin fan blades are fashioned from soft urethane plastic, and the fan can rotate so the air blows upwards or to the side. The iPhone dock fan delivers a cooling breeze no matter how hot your phone conversations get.
Microphone Shield
Now that you have a mic, you’re going to want to ensure that the sound comes out as crystal as possible for studio-quality sounds. The absorbing foam insulation from this device, once installed on the inner side of the microphone, can reduce sound reflection when recording. The three-panel design features two foldable end panels to allow for angle adjustments, giving you optimal insolation. Not to mention that the compact design, lightweight construction and foldability allow you to carry it easily wherever you go.
Adjustable Camera Shoulder Strap
When you get into the influencer game, you may realize that you want to shoot more than just yourself. That’s why you absolutely need this genuine leather camera shoulder strap. Suited for maximum load-bearing, you can use a small screw to adjust the strap according to your needs.
Fisheye Lens Camera
The NoneFisheye phone camera lens is an accessory you never knew you needed. And you absolutely do. The iPhone camera is powerful and compensates, for the most part, for that really expensive industry lens you wish you had but don’t really need. The fisheye lens amplifies these assessable capabilities by adding a 180-degree zoom magnification with a wide-angle lens look-up to 10-23 millimeters. You can purchase this accessory in silver, red, gold, blue and purple.
Extendable Handheld Selfie Monopod
Has any prominent influencer ever gone without a selfie stick? With this extendable handheld one, you can capture pictures and videos at unique angles, including selfie pictures of indoor, outdoor, underwater and while you’re in motion. Also, this stick has seven different extension options up to 40 inches and folds back to 8.9 inches, making it a compact item that’s easy to carry around.