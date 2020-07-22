Magical Little Gifts in the Pursuit of Happiness
- Love this?share
- Email article
- Copy link
Copy link to share with friends
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE
Because these unexpected gifts could bring some much-needed magic into a loved one’s life.
It’s tough to smile right now. Help friends and loved ones appreciate the small joys of life and get happy by turning on the magic with these gifts.
AI-Sweeping Robot Vacuum
Chores can sometimes be just as therapeutic as they are stressful. And with remote work the current order of the day, this AI vacuum could be your favorite ex-roommate’s new favorite roommate. It cleans on its own, which will free them up to focus on work and other more-pressing matters than keeping their space shipshape.
18K Gold-Plated Earrings
What better way to spark or rekindle the magic than with this golden gift? These gold-plated earrings have a regal effect that’s certain to bring out your partner’s inner diva.
Bamboo Crochet Hooks
The art of crocheting can serve as a beautiful distraction from the challenges of everyday life. And nothing says environmental yarn artist quite like these bamboo crochet hooks. They’re fun to hold and perfect for crocheting a new baby blanket or beanie.
Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
This pocket-size Bluetooth speaker comes with a wrist strap and works with both iOS and Android. It’s also waterproof, which makes for the perfect excuse to throw a party of one in the backyard, at the pool or even a shower singalong to start your day right. Look out, Mariah Carey.
Hand-Held Deep Tissue Therapy Massager Gun
Trigger some sweet relief and even sleep with this deep tissue massager gun. It has a 90-degree rotatable massage arm to hit those hard-to-reach spots. Comes with three different massage heads.
Car Wi-Fi Hot Spot System
The journey to TikTok sensation status starts with this Wi-Fi hot spot system that can turn a car into a recording studio. It will also come in handy during short trips to the grocery store or gas station.
Macramé Plant Hanger
Re-create the hanging gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, in the garden or on the balcony with this handcrafted, retro-style hanger. Because if Muhammad can’t go to the mountain, then the mountain must come to Muhammad.
Veneer Wood Clipboard
Handmade from white oak veneer, with a backdrop of the Sierra Nevada, this clipboard will serve as a source of inspiration for a friend’s creative pursuits. They can hang it in their study or home office to help them flesh out that million-dollar idea.