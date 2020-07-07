A Gift Guide for the Protester in Your Life

Demonstrations have been going on for several weeks in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Protests are nothing new and have long been used as tools for change, but given the unique combination of stresses 2020 has thrown at us, reactions are stronger and have reached the international level like never before.

Considering that Australian reporter Amelia Brace was fired at and beaten by police near the White House while she and her cameraman were covering a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, it’s worth remembering that no matter how peaceful your intentions, it’s best to be prepared. That’s why we’ve put together a gift guide of products best suited for protesting safely.

Handy Dandy Helmet

Police have taken to using rubber bullets in crowds — because they’re less lethal than the alternative, but they’re still extremely dangerous. Even if you’re not a target or inciting violence, you’d rather be protected by wearing a helmet than risk the consequences — and you can get yours here in some fun colors.





Goggles for Safety

These aren’t for swimming laps. They’re for safeguarding your eyes from flying debris, and from the sun. And since protesters can never know what will go down or ramp up, it’s best to keep your peripherals clean and protected.











Broad Face Masks

COVID-19 is still spreading like wildfire, with the latest surges indicating that this pandemic is far from over. So when you’re out protesting, cover up to stay healthy. Besides, if you find yourself scurrying away from the police, you might prefer keeping more of your face covered to fool facial recognition systems. These masks come in marbled colors.





UV Protecters

Fighting for justice is a whole lot easier without a sunburn, and nobody wants to put themselves at risk for skin cancer. So be sure to gear up with these super-breathable UV runner arm protectors so you can protest with peace of mind.







Water Backpack

The last thing you want is to be in the middle of hundreds of people under the hot sun, trying to fight the good fight with a parched throat. Which makes a hydration backpack an absolute must for anyone who’s standing on the front lines this summer. This backpack will keep you hydrated while chanting in the streets — or out hiking, biking or running.





Umbrella

You never really know how much you’ll need something until you actually need it. An umbrella not only protects you from mother nature; it can also help you fend off anything the police throw your way. Whether it’s pepper spray or tear gas, this will come in handy.



