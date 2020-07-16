A Gift Guide for Cat Lovers

Are you that person who bails on the group to spend Saturday night with your cat? Or the one who has more photos of kittens than humans on your Instagram page? If so, continue reading, because this gift guide is for you. We know you take your parenting seriously and probably spend more money on cat food than your own groceries. And since you’re always on the lookout for products to make your baby’s life purrrfect, here are some ways to further spoil your precious pet.

Cute Overload: Teddy Bear Walking Cat Costume

We know the highlight of your at-home workday is a furry friend stealing the spotlight during a team Zoom meeting. Imagine the response to your cat in this adorable teddy bear costume. If your cat refuses to be a fashionista? Don’t worry. This costume also makes a great cuddle buddy.

Shut-Eye: Nap Time Cat Bed

Admit it, your cat’s first love is nap time. This window bed is the perfect way for your pet to enjoy a few of its favorite activities — lounging, soaking up some sun and watching passersby through the window. Removable and easy-to-store, this is the nap time experience your pet has been waiting for.

Amp Up the “Play” in Playtime: Fun Cat Stick

This toy will turn any lazy kitty into a little hunter. Expect flips, jumps, pounces and all kinds of acrobats. The lightweight wand with feather attached takes the effort out of playtime, so you can tease while lounging on the couch and watching your favorite TV show while your cat unleashes the Simba within. Cue “Circle of Life.”

Catch It If You Can: Funny Interactive Laser

Finally a laser pointer that doesn’t need batteries! Gone are the days of cycling through broken lasers or searching for battery replacements. This handy pointer has its very own integrated USB port. Just plug it into your laptop while you’re working and, voilà, you’re powered up for playtime, with UFOs and butterflies, rather than just red dots.

Tunneling Through It: Rainbow Tunnel Cat Play

Want to keep your feline friend entertained, but tired of toys cluttering up your home? Give your cat 3 feet of rainbow fun with this spacious tunnel, which folds into a collapsible, ready-for-storage state when playtime is over. Turns out you can keep your playful pet satisfied and your living room clutter-free.

A Little Fishy: Sushi Cat Toy Set

This three-piece set of sushi plushies is more than an adorable toy. The handmade, double-layer exterior comes with a built-in refillable pouch of USDA organic catnip. That’s one way to save on food and play. And it’s machine-washable and dryer-friendly material will save you from some unwelcome encounters with cat drool.

The Pampered Pet: Grooming Brush for the Pet Princess

Is there anything cats love more than a good rub? These grooming brushes are sure to get some purrs out of your furry companion. With skin-friendly grooming tips that brush away dirt and loose hairs, your cat is in for both a relaxing massage and some fur fixing.

Cat Condo: The Ultimate Cat Tree

Scratching posts, hanging balls, cozy corners, ladders — everything your cat needs. This 5-foot-tall cat house is perfect for all kinds of felines: The little lion always, the introvert looking for their next hideout nook and the scratcher whose abrasive activities will be no match for the durable scratching posts.