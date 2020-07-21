A Caffeine Lover’s Gift Guide

When people ask me what the biggest culture shock was when I moved to the U.S., I always say the same thing: the coffee culture. Never have I met a group of people more enamored by this morning beverage. The love is real and it runs deep. Now, I’m sure all you coffee lovers out there know the latest and the newest trends, what with your nitro coffees and coffee spritzers. But here are a few must-haves to help give your game a jolt.

Shake up your morning routine with these stainless steel coffee mugs. Give yourself a break from the traditional porcelain mugs and stir things up by making a statement with a futuristic, fun and lightweight coffee container. Oh, and did I mention they come with a straw? Say goodbye to coffee spills and take your coffee on the run.

Chocolate and coffee — perhaps the best combo ever. Make mouthwatering chocolate-covered coffee bean confections right in your own kitchen. Be creative and experiment with white chocolate, dark chocolate, nuts and caramel drizzle. My stomach is already growling . This silicone mold makes creating delicacies supereasy and delicious.

This one is for the die-hard caffeinators and the coffee addicts. Did you ever try to cut back on your caffeine consumption but miss that smell of freshly brewed coffee too much to resist? This smartphone case is here to help. It’s made from hand-picked and hand-pressed organic materials and emits a natural aromatic scent. Every time you get a call, you’re going to wake up and smell the coffee.

We see you, tea drinkers. Don’t worry, we won’t let the coffee drinkers have all the fun —there’s some stuff in here for you too. Whether it’s a morning treat over an English breakfast blend or sitting down to read accompanied by the fragrance of fresh jasmine leaves, this tea strainer will give you the best cuppa. The reusable filters will help you get the most from your favorite blends. Let’s lift a cup of tea to saving the environment, perhaps?

Drink coffee and be environmentally conscious with these on-the-go cups made from wheat straw. They make a great gift for a friend or family member who loves their hot beverages as much as they love the environment.

Isn’t there something grand about scooping out your coffee every morning with a shiny golden spoon? A scoop and measuring spoon in one, this stainless steel beauty is sure to make your morning coffee routine a touch more glamorous. If you haven’t noticed yet, I’m a sucker for shiny stuff. And can you blame me? Look at that metallic sheen!

This beautifully crafted pour-over is more than just for coffee. It also works as a functional art object and the ultimate kitchen accent piece.

With their deep earthen colors and pleasingly minimalist aesthetic, these organic bamboo wood spoons will turn your coffee routine into a Zen experience. Whether it’s scooping out grinds, stirring in milk or adding a touch of sugar, you will find the experience more relaxing.