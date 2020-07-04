8 Summer Must-Haves for Keeping Cool

This summer is like no other. A lot of our favorite activities have been canceled due to the pandemic, and it looks like most of our 2020 summer memories will be made at home. The one thing COVID-19 can’t stop? The sweltering heat. Since many of us will be homebodies this season, here are some ways to keep cool, calm and collected in your own space.



Easy Breezy Sometimes you need only a breeze to stay cool, so this is great for anyone tired of fanning themselves on camera during Zoom calls or for those who want to lounge outdoors. Complete with an LED display and a removable water tank for a humidifier, this space cooler helps provide a home sweet home atmosphere. Retails for under $35. BUY NOW

Make an IcySnack Are you a fan of Push Pops? Now you can make your own! Mix some fruit, a sweetener and juice (or yogurt for a creamier texture) together, then freeze it in these molds for the perfect frozen summer treat. My favorite flavor? Strawberry. Retails for under $12. BUY NOW

Sleep Cool: Chili Blanket Overheated sleep is a nightmare, which is why I’m constantly kicking at my duvet throughout the night. Or I was, that is, before I got my Chili Blanket. This cooling weighted blanket gives me the comfortable sleep I need without the extra heat that I don’t. Smallest retails for under $300. BUY NOW

Text Safely: Mobile Phone Cooling Fan When it’s hot outside, your cellphone heats up. A lot. And it’s no fun playing your 20th game of Tetris when your phone is too hot to touch. Or worse, when the heat forces the device to shut down and cool off. Attach this cooling fan to the back of your phone and you can FaceTime your friends outside, whatever the temperature. Retails for under $15. BUY NOW

Dry Off: Cooling Towel With social distancing in full effect, I find the best way to get out of the house is to go walking, running or hiking. But all the sweat from the heat can really slow me down. These towels are great for staying cool and dry as I get my daily dose of fresh air before returning to my latest binge-watch. Retails for under $6. BUY NOW

Wet Hot American Summer: Slip & Slide The kids will love this old-school favorite. With it, you can create a backyard water park, and it’s safer, cleaner and much more manageable than the real thing. It might even serve as a substitute for summer camp fun for your kids and you. Retails for under $40. BUY NOW

Splashtime: Inflatable Pool Staying cool is easy when you’ve got a private pool to lounge in, and even easier to enjoy a refreshing drink while cooling off from the most recent heat wave. For those chillier nights? This inflatable pool can also be used as a hot tub. Retails for under $115. BUY NOW