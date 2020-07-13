8 Gifts to Spoil Your Dog

Since I’ve been home a lot this summer, I’ve fallen in love with my dog all over again. She and I have had made some great memories so far. There’s the one where she jumped on my lap and tried to push my computer to the floor, the one where she stands in the window and barks at nothing and, of course, all those times she wakes me up by sitting on top of me. To be honest, some of these memories may be less fun than I think. But here are some products you can buy to pamper your pooch:

Tug Time: Rubber Bone Rope Toy Once you finally finish your video call meeting, you can play a good ol’ game of tug-of-war with this rubber bone/rope combo. What makes it even better? The rubber bone is perfect for partner play time and solo play time too! Buy Now



Play Time: Automatic Ball Thrower It feels like every time I get on a video call meeting, my dog immediately wants to play, and who am I to deny her such fun? This automatic ball thrower makes it easy to keep your puppy busy when you just can’t break for a game of fetch. Buy Now



Surf’s Up: Dog Life Jacket For our more active pets, the summertime is about beaches and the lake. Keep your four-legged friend afloat and safe with this life jacket, and you might just be surfing with a friend. Buy Now



Cool Canine: Modern Fiberglass Ball Pet Bed My dog is a diva. There’s nothing she loves more than to cuddle up in her own space and look cool doing it. This futuristic lounger can make your dog as cool and as comfortable as you, without compromising your sense of style. Buy Now



Hydration Station: Foldable Dog Water Drinking Bottle When you take your dog on a walk, you have to remember that it’s even hotter for them. Keep your dog hydrated and healthy by always having water on hand for the pause that refreshes. Buy Now



Garden Lounger: Elevated Dog Cooling Bed For our lounge lovers, this foldable dog bed provides the comfort and shade necessary for a relaxed hangout while you work on your garden. Treat your dog like royalty by keeping them comfortable in the heat. Buy Now



Taking on the Open Road: Nylon Puppy Seat Leash Going for a Sunday drive? Click-it or ticket applies to your dog too. Put your dog in a harness and buckle up. There’s nothing better than enjoying a peaceful, and safe, drive with your best dog. Buy Now

