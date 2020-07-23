8 Gift Ideas for the Audio Lover in Your Life

Because becoming a better listener starts with the right equipment.

From the fire of the caves to the golden age of radio to the booming world of podcasts today, humans have always enjoyed listening to a good story or song. And whether you are a music, news or story lover, you’ll enjoy the following audio-themed delights.

Contained Style: Carbon Fiber AirPods Case

Even toilets come in more colors than just white. Why limit yourself to the factory model, pearly-white Apple case when you can store your AirPods in style, not to mention in a lightweight case engineered from Real 3K Twill Carbon Fiber?

Sing Everywhere: Karaoke Wireless Bluetooth Microphone

For those who don’t just like to listen, but also to sing, record, speak and interview, this Bluetooth karaoke microphone sets the stage for you. Record your audio performances and replay them whenever you want. Comes in black or pink, and works with popular Karaoke apps such as Yokee, Smule and Musical.ly.

Handcrafted Portable Wooden Bluetooth Speaker



Go retro and stylish with this lovely bluetooth speaker encased in natural wood. Pure elegance, and it offers Bluetooth 3.o connectivity. Choose between finishes, including black walnut, aromatic cedar, mahogany or caramelized bamboo. And it’s built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery can play up to 8-10 hours.

Listen More Speak Less

It’s good advice. So share it … without saying a word. This super-soft cotton unisex essential tee fits like a well-loved favorite and its excellent quality print will make you fall in love with it over and over again.

Relive the Past: Convert Your Old Audio

Save your favorite recordings from yesteryear easily by converting them to an MP3 file on your computer with this handy converter. Once the audio is converted, you can then transfer that to your phone or tablet for listening and sharing anytime.

Drink from History: Flashback Mug

Support your favorite OZY history podcast and make a statement about history’s disastrous turning points, dangerous ideas and crazy coincidences with this Flashback mug. High-quality sublimation printing makes it an appreciated gift for every true hot beverage lover.

Headphones for Your Neck

Get this mini set of headphones for the audio-loving man in your life. The stainless steel design is high quality and hypoallergenic.

The Tote Bag With Heart

Show your love of music with this soft and flexible tote bag featuring custom art from independent artists who receive a portion of each sale. Made from canvas-style fabric, it is the perfect way to carry everything from headphones to beach towels to books.