Spot the Difference — May 20, 2021

Answers: The smiley, the base of the skateboards, the wristbands and the logo on the helmet.

Winners: Catherine L. , Jacqueline T., Jennifer K., John D., K.I. Johnson, Norris G., Diane H., Diane S., Kathleen A., Robert P., Philip H., J. Dale S., James C., Brenda M., Susan J., Gloria B., S. Mark S., Larry H., Jack T., Bonnie S., Ishtiaq J., Linda T., Jan R., Bertha G., Shari O., Lisa L., Gary G., Louanne V., Tracie S., William P., Ileana S.G., Ernie H., Joanna L., Carolyn B., Catherine A., Kathleen D., Deborah F., Linda K., Jane L., Linda O., James J., Kathleen S., Jess A., Betty L., Nancy C., Miriam, Eric C., Cindy A., Dennis Y., Stephanie C., Anne B. and Jennifer D. — congratulations!!!!