Spot the Difference — May 20, 2021
Spot the Difference — May 20, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Answers: The smiley, the base of the skateboards, the wristbands and the logo on the helmet.
Winners: Catherine L. , Jacqueline T., Jennifer K., John D., K.I. Johnson, Norris G., Diane H., Diane S., Kathleen A., Robert P., Philip H., J. Dale S., James C., Brenda M., Susan J., Gloria B., S. Mark S., Larry H., Jack T., Bonnie S., Ishtiaq J., Linda T., Jan R., Bertha G., Shari O., Lisa L., Gary G., Louanne V., Tracie S., William P., Ileana S.G., Ernie H., Joanna L., Carolyn B., Catherine A., Kathleen D., Deborah F., Linda K., Jane L., Linda O., James J., Kathleen S., Jess A., Betty L., Nancy C., Miriam, Eric C., Cindy A., Dennis Y., Stephanie C., Anne B. and Jennifer D. — congratulations!!!!
- Charu Kasturi