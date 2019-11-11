Africa’s Natural Hair Movement Rises — With Knots

On the streets of Dakar, Abidjan or Lagos, you’ll be hard pressed to see the afros now commonplace in Nairobi, Johannesburg and New York. You might conclude that the natural hair movement has failed to take root in West Africa. You would be wrong: more and more people are carrying their natural hair these days. They might just be wearing it under braids, head scarves, wigs and yes, even weaves. They might be closeted naturalistas, but they’re naturalistas alright.

That wasn’t the landscape Linda Dempah encountered when she would visit her hometown, Abidjan, during the past decade. Dempeh, a New York-based strategy consultant at the time, had seen women who had tried natural hair go back to a perm, disappointed that their hair didn’t “look like that of people they have seen in the West.” More than a century of colonial influence and the dominance of perms had resulted in a loss of knowledge of how to take care of African hair. Equally, the high cost and limited availability of products for natural hair were a deterrent. So in 2015, she began the groundwork to launch Adeba Nature, a hair product line in Abidjan, using local ingredients and technical expertise from her pharmacist mother and her sister who has a PhD in pharmaceutical chemistry.

Adeba Nature is among a web of companies, hair salons and communities emerging across West Africa, that are sparking a shift in the region’s approach to natural hair. They’re tapping into a growing natural hair market across Africa. South Africa alone has a natural hair market valued at more than $300 million.

Since 2016, Kinky Apothecary, Nigeria’s first natural hair products firm, has held natural hair and beauty shows — effectively festivals where experts from around the world speak and share their expertise and experiences with natural hair. Natural Nigerian, which started as a blog, now holds quarterly meetups in Lagos for women wearing natural hair in Lagos, and held similar meetups in the cities of Ibadan, Calabar, Enugu and Abuja.

In the last [few] years, I have seen most customers go natural Daba, a dakar salon owner

In Ivory Coast, the online group Nappys de Babi has built a community of 20,000 natural hair wearers since their launch in 2011. And in cities like Lagos Abidjan, Dakar and other major regional cities, salons finally treat their customers not as errant, rebellious people hellbent on making them work hard long hours to manage this hard hair, but actually as people, who have chosen to keep their hair on their head in the form it grows.

“The natural hair movement has grown in Abidjan mostly because of salons that actually know how to manage it and also because of increased availability of local products that are working well for people’s hair,” says Dempah.

These firms producing natural hair products are using ingredients our ancestors used for hair care, but are combining this with scientific knowledge to formulate them into stable, pre-packaged products that can be used by the mass market.

If the number of people with natural hair is actually growing, why is there minimal evidence of it when you roam West African streets? The answer varies from city to city. In Lagos, Iseamaka Umeike, a chemist by background and founder of Natural Nigerian, says, “Nigerians are aggressively fashionable.” Even when people have learnt that their hair is stronger and healthier without chemicals, they are still beholden to traditional fashion standards that value long, voluminous hair as the ideal. She adds, “There is no weave maker in Lagos going broke.”

Undergoing a silk press at a natural hair salon in Lagos.

Nigeria has also “always had lots of hair styles,” says Efua Oyofo, a Nigerian lifestyle writer and social commentator. And the heat and humidity made it more practical for women to have their hair woven, plaited or threaded as oppose to having it in a typical afro. The lack of diversity in visible afros also makes some people shy away from having their hair out out — and that in turn means that you don’t see natural hair even when it’s there below a wig or scarf — suggests Umeike. She recalls a woman telling her: “If I have the hard village hair, I’m not going to keep it.”

This hierarchy of natural hair isn’t unique to West Africa, but affects Black people everywhere. American R&B star India Arie sang in I Am Not My Hair: “Good hair means curls and waves. Bad hair means you look like a slave…It’s time for us to redefine who we be.” Yet it’s taken longer for that spirit to take hold in West Africa, compared to other parts of the continent. West Africa’s reputation as the most fashion-conscious part of the continent means breaking from global beauty standards is harder.

When Daba Plus, a Dakar salon, opened in 1982, “everyone came for perms,” says Daba, the owner. “In the last [few] years, I have seen most customers go natural.” Part of the challenge, even for those who wanted to go natural, was the costs involved. Oyofo recalls how once at a salon, she had negotiated the price for getting her hair done. But when she took off her head scarf, the hairdresser exclaimed, “We have to increase the price. This hair is too much and too difficult to do.”

Even today, it isn’t easy to go natural. At many workplaces, natural hair is considered “unprofessional,” says Maddya Thiam a young Dakar professional. Senegal’s semi-flexible interpretations of Islamic laws that call for women who follow them to cover up their hair also make the natural hair movement less visible.

There’s a generational divide too. Daba recalls how she was upset when her daughter went natural first, and asked her “why she would want to keep her hair this untidy.” More recently, she reflected on her emotions. “When did keeping our hair in the form it comes out of our heads in, become such a taboo?”

In short, the rise of the natural hair movement in West Africa remains a knotty affair with some kinks, twists and turns — tough to untangle, but relentlessly growing.