Women in Pain

Women have often been ignored by the medical community, right back to diagnoses of “hysteria” and other sexist garbage. Even now, women report adverse health outcomes when their doctors don’t listen to them.

OZY’s original series delves into issues of health and well-being specific to women, both in the past and the future, and the people who are trying to improve the situation across the world.

Breaking the Silence: Womb Violence in Croatia

An OZY investigation has uncovered a horrifying trend in Croatia: Women undergoing miscarriages, childbirth, abortions and other obstetric procedures have routinely been denied anesthesia by doctors and hospitals. When one woman went public, she voiced the feelings many were keeping quiet — and unleashed an avalanche of public sentiment that’s been compared to the #MeToo movement.

Why Sex Matters at the Pharmacy

Despite the fact that men and women often respond to prescription drugs differently — and women are far more likely to report adverse reactions — research on the subject rarely penetrates medical guidelines. In fact, only one drug has different recommended prescription doses for men and women: Ambien.

Lydia Pinkham’s “Women’s Tonic“

In 1876, Pinkham began marketing an herbal compound, both as a way to support her family and as a response to a medical establishment that largely ignored or minimized women’s medical complaints. While it’s still for sale today, Pinkham was widely trolled and dismissed as a quack in a way male doctors were not.

The Failed Sex Research of Napoleon’s Great-Grandniece

Marie Bonaparte was not just a French princess; she was a pioneering sex researcher into female pleasure who refused to accept the lack of answers for her own conditions. That led, in some ways, to disaster.

The Lawyer Leading the Way to Divorce for Orthodox Jews

While divorce exists in Orthodox communities, it can be difficult for ex-wives to obtain a get, or official document of divorce from their husbands. Without it, they can’t remarry — so Keshet Starr’s nonprofit is advocating on their behalf, helping these women escape a form of abuse via public shaming of their husbands.