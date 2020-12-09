Meet the Renaissance Master of Instagram - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Meet the Renaissance Master of Instagram

Italian sculptor Jago brings the style of the Renaissance masters to the town square ... and Instagram.

Meet the Renaissance Master of Instagram

By Anna Volpicelli

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because he's bringing classic sculpture to the modern age.

By Anna Volpicelli

  • Sculptor Jacopo Cardillo, known as Jago, is producing strikingly lifelike art that reflects the despair of the pandemic.
  • Jago has been compared to Renaissance masters, while bringing the public into his process via Instagram.

“People who called me the new Michelangelo were probably drunk,” says Jacopo Cardillo, 33, a promising Italian sculptor better known as Jago. While he is working on his version of Michelangelo’s Pietà in his studio at the Church of Sant’Aspreno ai Crociferi in Naples, a woman from Sri Lanka, captured by the rituality of the artist’s gestures and by the sacredness of this artwork, makes a sign of the cross. “My work has no religious meaning. Everyone sees what they want. I leave the viewer free to his interpretation.”

Yet it seems that the ecclesiastical world has recognized his abilities. In 2012, he received the Medal of the Pontificate from the pope, following the construction of a marble bust depicting Pope Benedict XVI covered in the papal robe. In 2019 he completed The Veiled Son during his art residency in New York, where he lived for two years, as a sequel to Giuseppe Sammartino 18th century The Veiled Christ. While in New York, Jago had the chance to participate in the prestigious Armory Show where he presented Donald, a sculpture that portrays the outgoing president of the United States as a child playing with legos

JAGO-Habemus-Hominem-21

Jago’s ‘Pope Benedict XVI’

Photo 09-05-2019, 23 34 22

‘Donald’

Now back in Naples, Jago’s artwork is an object of worship, in places both sacred and profane. In Piazza del Plebiscito, the city’s main square, on the night of Nov. 5, dressed in black and with the help of a team of trusted collaborators, Jago placed his latest sculpture, Look Down. A naked child curled up on the ground, abandoned, almost lifeless, has a chain at his navel, a symbol of a grave and painful bond with the mother who left him. The artwork is a loud invitation to observe the condition of our present, transformed by the pandemic — though Jago is going to let you figure it out from there. “This work wants to become a springboard for any interpretation and not a closed door,” he says. “Hence my choice not to explain or comment [on] it.”

Bambino 8

‘Look Down’

Jago grew up in the hilly Central Italian town of Anagni, not far from Rome, where his parents encouraged him to pursue his passion. An art prodigy, Jago quit the Academy of Fine Art in Frosinone at age 20 because he was fed up with the rules and the academic dogma. His big break came at age 24, when the famous Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi invited him to the Venice Biennale.

Thanks to the sculpture, I have learned that those who do not make mistakes are not good, but those who know how to make mistakes are good.

Jago

A burgeoning “artrepreneur,” as Jago quips, his artistic research is also focused on questioning himself about the true meaning of being an artist today. “I think that the entrepreneur is one of the most creative people in the world — he has to invent something that wasn’t there before, and this is the height of creativity,” Jago says. “He does something that benefits not only himself, but also and above all, others.”

At the beginning of his career, with little money in his pocket, he scoured the rivers of the Anagni area for different-size stones to work with. Now, he can seek out his materials. To create The Veiled Son, for example, Jago used Danby marble from Vermont because, according to the artist, it was more suited to his intent.

Jago

“Sculpture allows me to be myself and only with myself. Every blow I give is the last one I will give. I can never go back. And this is a great responsibility. It taught me how to get out of my comfort zone,” he says. “Thanks to the sculpture, I have learned that those who do not make mistakes are not good, but those who know how to make mistakes are good. I have learned to make mistakes better and better and continuously. And I like it because it is the only way to learn. That’s the path.”

Despite his job’s loneliness, which often pushes him to be a hermit, Jago comes off as easygoing and friendly. “He is as you see it. He has no filters and is very direct. He is a sincere and very generous person,” says Tommaso Zijno, Jago’s friend and project manager who quit his job at a digital marketing company during the pandemic “to dedicate myself to Jago.” Similar to the greats of Italy’s past, Jago puts himself forward to the public directly, Zijno points out, without “mediators.”

The modern-day version means Jago shares his entire work process with his 184,000 Instagram followers.

“Jago’s artistic skills, both from a technical and relational point of view, are impeccable. What, in my opinion, are more questionable are the channels chosen to communicate them,” says Valerio Veneruso, visual artist, art curator and collaborator for the online magazine Art Tribune. Veneruso calls Jago’s social media approach “somewhat artificial.” He adds: “Even with the same name, Jago is a logo.”

Foto 11-10-19, 12 12 29 AM
sq122503766_264631428304503_5582390975696253194_n

Jago’s version of Michelangelo’s ‘Pietà’.

Despite the criticisms, Jago’s communicative commitment has a definite intention. And even if he doesn’t want to be the next Michelangelo, he is happy to deploy a comparison to another Renaissance master. “My desire would have been to see Leonardo da Vinci’s videos while painting,” Jago says. “Because in observing the making process, there is real learning. Today, thanks to the new means of communication and social networks, all this is possible. I share my process because maybe in 10 years, someone will benefit from it.”

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

Good Sh*t

The Unbearable Greatness of Comic King Mark Alan Stamaty

Comic artist Mark Alan Stamaty, the undeniable king of the scribbled doodle, has added unto his magnum opus.

Around the World

He Tattooed 40,000 X’s on His Skin to Protest Animal Cruelty

Italian artist Alfredo Meschi took a striking stand in using his body as a canvas.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: A New French Album to Be Sad To

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: Bridget Jones for the 21st Century

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: The British Queen of Americana

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

Around the World

End of the Line for Handpainted Movie Posters?

Virginia Axioti creates every poster for every movie shown at the Athinaion Cinemas.

The New + the Next

The Strange Art of Ironing Out Depression

Zdena Šarić used an ancient form of art to fight depression.

Good Sh*t

The Gallery Giving an Artistic Middle Finger to Censorship

This independent art space in Singapore is pushing boundaries from within stacked shipping containers.

Around the World

Meet India's Queen of the Blues

Tipriti Kharbangar has popularized a Memphis-style sound from New Delhi to the Hindi heartland.

Around the World

The Heretic Adman Shaking Up Europe

Andrea Stillacci is the CEO, founder and the head heretic at Herezie, a punk-style and award-winning French ad agency.

Good Sh*t

The Power of Poetry: Putting a Female Spin on Rumi

This is what happens when a Persian woman brings insight to an ancient poet’s words.

Around the World

The Best Music to be Inspired by Tarantula Bites

What happens when you add 21st-century beats to ancient Italian tunes played on furniture? This.

Around the World

The Slovenian Writer Who Travels the World With His Words

Evald Flisar is a Slovenian writer with global flair.

Around the World

When It Rained Butterflies in Paris

A street artist brings a bright and biodegradable display to a mourning crowd in the city’s streets.

Good Sh*t

Criminal Italian Cinema: All Hail Giallo!

If you speak Italian you know that giallo means “yellow,” but that’s only the tip of a much more cooled-out, bloodied-up cine style.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions