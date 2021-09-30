Spot the Difference, September 23, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference, September 23, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Correct Answers: The number of spears, the mole on the person’s nose, feathers and the imprint on the helmet.

Winners: Cindy A., GoofyNY, Laurie C., Dennis Y., Randy C., Heide B., Jacqueline T., Carol B., Roger P., Jim T., Martin P., Laura D., James C., Sarah L., Fran H., Catherine L., Ernest H., Ailene R., Margaret H., George H., Rick R., Margaret Z., Donnamarie M., Shari O., Jean W., Carl B., John D., Honorato C.P., Joel J., Claudia M.F., Lakshmi V., Dottie R., Joseph S., Patrick B. and Nancy C. — congratulations!!!

