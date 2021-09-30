Spot the Difference, September 23, 2021
Spot the Difference, September 23, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Correct Answers: The number of spears, the mole on the person’s nose, feathers and the imprint on the helmet.
Winners: Cindy A., GoofyNY, Laurie C., Dennis Y., Randy C., Heide B., Jacqueline T., Carol B., Roger P., Jim T., Martin P., Laura D., James C., Sarah L., Fran H., Catherine L., Ernest H., Ailene R., Margaret H., George H., Rick R., Margaret Z., Donnamarie M., Shari O., Jean W., Carl B., John D., Honorato C.P., Joel J., Claudia M.F., Lakshmi V., Dottie R., Joseph S., Patrick B. and Nancy C. — congratulations!!!
- Charu Kasturi