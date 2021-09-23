SPOT THE DIFFERENCE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021
By Josefina Salomon
By Josefina Salomon
Answers: Teeth on the right inflatable, beach ball on the right picture, the color of the sticker on the man’s shirt and an extra head visible on the left picture.
Winners: Penny H., Joe B., Vivyan L., Valerie W., Grapevine, Bridget W., Tmrockledge, Frank B., Luis F., Graesson B., H K., Jacqueline T., Catherine K., John G., Gary F., Cheryl L., Ray B., Lisa L., John E., Paula M., John D., Margaret Z., Ricardo R., Laurie J., Lindsey & Debbie B., Donnamarie MG., Sharon R., Herbert F., Cathy L., Joan, Linda A., Jo Anne M., Pam H., Willie C., Dario A., Gray G., Laura D., Connie W., Sgorbi, William P., Roger P., Palmer S., Russell W., Christopher L., Dadpleim, Martin U., Fred S., Shari O., Kenny A., Tracie S., Joel J., Denice S., Martin P., Gregg C., Greg N., James C., Denton L., Randi O., Steve B., Sharon B., Alex R., Mary Ann C., Brian H., Marsha B., Phil F., Jean-Guy M., Jane L., Linda O., Bunny V., Jose C., Dottie R., Melissa W., Honorato P., Charles B., Kennith G., Brian B., Nancy C., Eloiza M., Cindy A., Anne B., Celeste B., Ellen G., Eric S., Brenda B., Mildred F., Carolyn B., Ernie H., Hans W., Tre D. and Mike M. — congratulations!
- Josefina Salomon