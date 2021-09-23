SPOT THE DIFFERENCE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

By Josefina Salomon

By Josefina Salomon

Answers: Teeth on the right inflatable, beach ball on the right picture, the color of the sticker on the man’s shirt and an extra head visible on the left picture.

Winners: Penny H., Joe B., Vivyan L., Valerie W., Grapevine, Bridget W., Tmrockledge, Frank B.,  Luis F., Graesson B., H K., Jacqueline T., Catherine K., John G., Gary F., Cheryl L., Ray B., Lisa L., John E., Paula M., John D., Margaret Z., Ricardo R., Laurie J., Lindsey & Debbie B., Donnamarie MG., Sharon R., Herbert F., Cathy L., Joan, Linda A., Jo Anne M., Pam H., Willie C., Dario A., Gray G., Laura D., Connie W., Sgorbi, William P., Roger P., Palmer S., Russell W., Christopher L., Dadpleim, Martin U., Fred S., Shari O., Kenny A., Tracie S., Joel J., Denice S., Martin P., Gregg C., Greg N., James C., Denton L., Randi O., Steve B., Sharon B., Alex R., Mary Ann C., Brian H., Marsha B., Phil F., Jean-Guy M., Jane L., Linda O., Bunny V., Jose C., Dottie R., Melissa W., Honorato P., Charles B., Kennith G., Brian B., Nancy C., Eloiza M., Cindy A., Anne B., Celeste B., Ellen G., Eric S., Brenda B., Mildred F., Carolyn B., Ernie H., Hans W., Tre D. and Mike M. — congratulations!

  • Josefina Salomon

Topics

    Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

    Related Stories

    LIVE CURIOUSLY


    A Modern Media Company

    © OZY 2021 - Terms & Conditions