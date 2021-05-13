Spot the Difference — May 6, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — May 6, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: The shadow, the color of the sneakers, the length of the handle and the reversed Nike swoosh.

Winners: Javi, Sharon D. Tracie S., Catherine A., Nancy C., Brad S., Donnamarie M., Linda O., Cathy L., Carolyn B., Prakash R., Jeff R., Ishtiaq J., John F., Linda K., Susan D.G., Nancy C., Mary B.M., Jane L., Cathy Grave D.P., Jennifer D., Kathleen S., Darlene, Ron H., Steve B., Edwin A., Lesley S., Louanne V., Greg L., Dean G., Catherine B., Lori V.S., Richard W.H., James C., Lyniea, Erin T., Pattie R., James C., Kevin C., Hitomi P., Eva S., Eric R., Stephen J.C., Tim T., Jacqueline T., Jeffrey W., Dean L., Greg J.M., Jon S., Cindy A., Gilley and Mike G. — congratulations! That’s game, set and match to you!!

