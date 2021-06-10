Spot the Difference, June 3, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
Answers: Carrot/cigar, a second panda, different color of the bottom of the mesh, and the fourth rope holding up the hammock.
Winners: Shari O., Jacqueline T., Nancy C., William P., Catherine L., Lisa L., John P., Abraham S., Walter R., Danny N., Mahendra P., Cui P., Jason R., Ronnie D., Matthew P., Trevor B., Negar M., Shannon S., Angelica W., Harry V., Patti S., Linda D., George C., Ted P., Cindy D., Robert H. — congratulations!
- Charu Kasturi