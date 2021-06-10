Spot the Difference, June 3, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference, June 3, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: Carrot/cigar, a second panda, different color of the bottom of the mesh, and the fourth rope holding up the hammock.

Winners: Shari O., Jacqueline T., Nancy C., William P., Catherine L., Lisa L., John P., Abraham S., Walter R., Danny N., Mahendra P., Cui P., Jason R., Ronnie D., Matthew P., Trevor B., Negar M., Shannon S., Angelica W., Harry V., Patti S., Linda D., George C., Ted P., Cindy D., Robert H. — congratulations!

