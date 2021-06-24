Spot the Difference — June 24, 2011 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — June 24, 2011

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: A banana peel, a man in red at the back, different numbers on the car, and different letters on the shark fin of the car.

Winners: John D., Noel W., S.Mark S., Michael D., Cindy A., J. Dale S., Mike L.T., Rich S., Ann T., Steve S., Jon S., Diane S., Richard K.H., Joe M., Cheryl D., Eric T., Jill W., Jose C., Jeannie H., Brett, Judy M., Jack T., Lisa L., William P., Donnamarie M., Ulises O., James C., Linda A., Catherine L., Elizabeth L., Roger H., Joseph P., Rusty T., Linda T., Diji O., Ernest H., Janice G., Mark M., Shari O., L.A.. Douglas, Louanne V., Ronald S., Christopher O., Graciela R., Mary E., Cheryl S., Dean G., Rowena A., Mandla M., Joanna L., Joan D., Gary G., Luiz T.B., Phil F., Bob F., G. Henry, Bobette W., Jane L., Carolyn B., Henry M.A., Ray A.B., Ishtiaq J., Catherine A., Betty, Anne B., Linda O., Dario A., Ralph G. and Dottie R. — congratulations!!

