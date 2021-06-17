Spot the Difference — June 10, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — June 10, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: The hair bun, red tattoo on the leg, upper right ribbon changes color, lower left ribbon has no tail.

You Got It Right: Tom W., Jess A., Millie R., Donna L., Rich S., Shawn B., Paul S., J. Dale S., Barbara F., Jackie T., Valerie L., Tom G., Donald D., Diane S., Stephen A., Jack T., S. Mark. S., Sally M., DeWayne A.P., Lisa L., Gerard K., Jeannie H., Linda T., Lorna C., Tom M., Peter F., John D., Jay S., George, Elizabeth L., Ian J., Edward M., T. Shannon D., Donna G., William P., Donnamarie M., Mary D., Catherine L., Jan R., Tracie S., Lisa H., Mary Ann C., Shari O., Patricia P., Thomas D., Robert H., Gary G., Beverly B., Nancy C., Joanna L., Tom, Steve B., Brenda B., Mary B., Cabbs1585, Anthony S., Jane L., Ernest H., Ishtiaq J., Henry M.A., Denny D., Valerie C., Becky M., Catherine A., Marvin R., Terry L., TJ, Kathleen S., Anne B. — congratulations!!

