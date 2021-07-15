Spot the Difference, July 8, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
Answers: arm vs. leg, the safety pin’s changed direction, the ID badge, and “OZY” sewn on the fabric!
Winners: Louanne V., Joyce K., Lisa L., Jill W., Dario A., Elizabeth W.J., Judith A.B., Deborah S., John M.R., Don C., Susan B., Linda T., Jack T., Frank Z., Leroy K., Jacqueline T., Kathryn L., Shari O., John P., Sharon R., Steve B., Bunny V., Marc S., Dowell C.S., Janet E.S., Meta H., Shirley M., Catherine L., Anne M.L., Nancy C., Graciela R., Cindy A., Phil F., Anne B., Ernest H. — congratulations!!
- Charu Kasturi