Spot the Difference — July 29, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: The ball by the man’s foot, the hat on the man, an extra button on Pikachu’s jacket and the inverted logo on Pikachu’s hat.

Winners: Dario A., Jacqueline T., Shari O., Catherine L., Ernest H., Robbie B., Gary G., John P., Phil F., Louanne V., Nancy C., Bill R., Hashim K., Cindy P., Brandi M., Nathan A., Stephen F., David B., Joanna S., Robert D., Geraldo O., Patrick R., Ronald C., Dominique G. and Zubin L. — congratulations!

