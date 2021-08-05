Spot the Difference — July 29, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — July 29, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Correct Answers: The referee’s position, the year on the mat, the red boxer’s blue glove and stripes on the right shoe of the blue boxer.

Winners: John D., Lindsey B., Paula J., Cindy A., S. Mark S., Michael B., Will J., Cristy, Stephanie C., Jacqueline T., Jill W., Dario A., Brian D., Fran M., Bob F., Michelle J., Stephen J.C., Greg H., Elizabeth WJ, Debbie L., Laura D., Jeffrey R., John P., Jean W., Kevin F., Louanne V. (the shadow’s a result of the referee’s changed position), James L.C., Larry T., Shari O., India H., John and Mary K., Johnny J., Joel G., Ernest H., Muhammed H., Manuel R., C. Simonson, Tim G., Joel J., Rita A., Philip G., Lisa L., Diane S., Raymond S., Phil F., Steve B., Linda A., Joanna L., G. Henry, James M., Zeff R., Gary G., Omer A., Ishtiaq J., Jane L., Linda T., Peter I., Karen H., Catherine L., Eric S., Nancy C., Linda O., Dottie R., Dennis Y., Julie R., Tracie S., Kathleen S., Carolyn B., Thomas V.C. — congratulations!!

