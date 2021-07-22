Spot the Difference — July 15, 2021
Spot the Difference — July 15, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Answers: Red band on the hat, shadow of the whale, the buoy and a bracelet on her right wrist.
Winners: Nancy C., John D., Susie P., M.C. Smith, Dennis Y., Mary P., Judith C., Steve T., Aaron A., Betsy G., Norris G., Howard M., Colette S., Jacqueline T., Valentine C., Esther D., Howard D., Julie R., Ronald J., Donnamarie M., Ailene R., Kim M., Jacqueline D., Laura D., L.R.B. Jenkins, Roger P., Elizabeth W.J., Elizabeth H., Linda A., William P., Sandra H., P.S. Eastman, John M.R., James C., Anne B., Didi J., Matthew W., Jennifer D., Liz H., Andres M., Janice G., Mary A.C., Jack T., John P., Stanley B., Jerry H., Leroy K., Shari O., Thomas U., Bobbie S.D., Judy M., Paul K., Boz D.S., Linda T., Karen L., Philip H., Jan R., Sarah L., Karen C., James R., Randi O., Marc S., Lois E., Gary G., Karen N., Vicki B., Vilma S., Jo-Ann M., Ebony W., Tracie S., Carolyn B., Gloria G., Ron R., Henry N., Phil F., Phil M., Kathleen P., Anita, C.V. Isaac, Kathleen S., Stephanie C., Jane L., Nancy C., James M., Cindy A., Kathi Z., Cindy S., Jose C., Gregg H., Catherine L., Eric S., Linda O., Dottie R., Tammi J., Diane M., Ernest H., L.P. Stewart, Jean W., Diane S.,
- Charu Kasturi