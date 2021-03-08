Spot the Difference — Feb. 26, 2021
Spot the Difference — Feb. 26, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Correct Answers: The four differences in the images are … the dice, the alien’s shadow, a missing wheel and a UFO.
You Got It Right: Christine L., Ojo A., Janet W., Arline M., Kathleen S., Cindy A., Kathleen C., Shelly G., Soraya S., Honorato P., William P., Karen S., William P., Graham F., Pete B., J.A. Rene, Bruce S., Bob S., Mike M., T.J. Sortino, Bobette W., Ruth, Gary T., Sarah L., Sandy B., Barbara S., Greg W., Hieu P., Mary B., Susan O., Denny D., Michael M., Bret K., Linda A., Jonathan V., Jim C., Rico L., Cathay L., Carolyn B., Dani L., David S., Danny O., Jane L., Cindy G., Joel J., Rudy, Brenda F., Ron H., Lesley S., Austin H., Becky Z.M., Julie R., Barbara H., Howard J.K., Herbert F., Mary L.K., Arturo V., Adele K., Anne B., Laurel S., Leah Z., Janet L., Deni S., Leroy K., Elena T., Paul L., Philip H., Stevie G., Jackie T., Graesson B., Laura W., Lynne Y., Nancy J., Mari H., Gene C., Bob. O., Sharu O., Elizabeth L., Ken W., John F., Larry J., Jonathan M., Benjamin T., Elizabeth W.J., Lois G., Joe S., Nicole W., Maureen D., Mary B., Keone C., Jerry G., Loretta K., Alexandre I., Louise O., Sh’nee S., Eileen M., Darlene, Kathleen H., Dudley S., Dipty S., Debra S., Linda L., Andrea, Michelle A., Regina S., Vincent M., Cynthia P.G., Kenneth E.I., Jo Ann M., James S., Lanie S., Ronald S., Valerie L., Larry P., Patricia P., Peter G.H., Todd R., Gwenael K., Alexandra P., Fawn R.F., Richard H., Keith S., Linda T., Leslie S., Alison S., Frank G., Calvin S., M. Seth Y., Lori J., David T., Ron T., Lisa M., Michael M., Raymond W., Jonathan S. and Mitchell — congratulations!!!
- Charu Kasturi