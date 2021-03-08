Spot the Difference — Feb. 26, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — Feb. 26, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Correct Answers: The four differences in the images are … the dice, the alien’s shadow, a missing wheel and a UFO.

You Got It Right: Christine L., Ojo A., Janet W., Arline M., Kathleen S., Cindy A., Kathleen C., Shelly G., Soraya S., Honorato P., William P., Karen S., William P., Graham F., Pete B., J.A. Rene, Bruce S., Bob S., Mike M., T.J. Sortino, Bobette W., Ruth, Gary T., Sarah L., Sandy B., Barbara S., Greg W., Hieu P., Mary B., Susan O., Denny D., Michael M., Bret K., Linda A., Jonathan V., Jim C., Rico L., Cathay L., Carolyn B., Dani L., David S., Danny O., Jane L., Cindy G., Joel J., Rudy, Brenda F., Ron H., Lesley S., Austin H., Becky Z.M., Julie R., Barbara H., Howard J.K., Herbert F., Mary L.K., Arturo V., Adele K., Anne B., Laurel S., Leah Z., Janet L., Deni S., Leroy K., Elena T., Paul L., Philip H., Stevie G., Jackie T., Graesson B., Laura W., Lynne Y., Nancy J., Mari H., Gene C., Bob. O., Sharu O., Elizabeth L., Ken W., John F., Larry J., Jonathan M., Benjamin T., Elizabeth W.J., Lois G., Joe S., Nicole W., Maureen D., Mary B., Keone C., Jerry G., Loretta K., Alexandre I., Louise O., Sh’nee S., Eileen M., Darlene, Kathleen H., Dudley S., Dipty S., Debra S., Linda L., Andrea, Michelle A., Regina S., Vincent M., Cynthia P.G., Kenneth E.I., Jo Ann M., James S., Lanie S., Ronald S., Valerie L., Larry P., Patricia P., Peter G.H., Todd R., Gwenael K., Alexandra P., Fawn R.F., Richard H., Keith S., Linda T., Leslie S., Alison S., Frank G., Calvin S., M. Seth Y., Lori J., David T., Ron T., Lisa M., Michael M., Raymond W., Jonathan S. and Mitchell — congratulations!!!

