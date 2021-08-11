Spot the Difference — August 5, 2021

Answers: The color of the bridle is different, the hat, the crop and the cow has a missing leg.

Winners: Sandy Z., John D., Robert Y., Gina, Laurent S., Gary C., Elizabeth H., Julie R., Stan H., Dennis Y., Norma R., Nick T., A. Brooks M., BoB F., Jim E., J. Dale S., Nancy D., Stephen J.C., Peter I., Donnamarie M., Lindsey and Debbie B., Lisa C., Larry T., Krahlstrom, Valerie L., Jacqueline T., Joan, Jewel S., John P., Janet N., Cindy A., William P., Kathleen P., James L.C., Howard M., Linda T., Laura D., Matthew W., Randy T., Elena F., Leroy K., Shari O., Leslie H., Edward M., Caroline C., Margaret H., Ailene R., Tracie S., James R., Osborne L., Jane L., Richard P., S. Mark S., Bunny V., Anne R., Geraldine W., John K., Betty D., John B., Wanda, Steve B., James M., Carolyn B., Allan D., Joel J., Denny D., Esther D., Elizabeth W.J., Jeanne S., Nancy C., C. Alvarado, Catherine L., Phil F., Karen G., Eric S., Phil M., Harrietta H., Linda O., Philip H., Jean W. and Ernest H. — congratulations!