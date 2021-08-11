Spot the Difference — August 5, 2021
Spot the Difference — August 5, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Answers: The color of the bridle is different, the hat, the crop and the cow has a missing leg.
Winners: Sandy Z., John D., Robert Y., Gina, Laurent S., Gary C., Elizabeth H., Julie R., Stan H., Dennis Y., Norma R., Nick T., A. Brooks M., BoB F., Jim E., J. Dale S., Nancy D., Stephen J.C., Peter I., Donnamarie M., Lindsey and Debbie B., Lisa C., Larry T., Krahlstrom, Valerie L., Jacqueline T., Joan, Jewel S., John P., Janet N., Cindy A., William P., Kathleen P., James L.C., Howard M., Linda T., Laura D., Matthew W., Randy T., Elena F., Leroy K., Shari O., Leslie H., Edward M., Caroline C., Margaret H., Ailene R., Tracie S., James R., Osborne L., Jane L., Richard P., S. Mark S., Bunny V., Anne R., Geraldine W., John K., Betty D., John B., Wanda, Steve B., James M., Carolyn B., Allan D., Joel J., Denny D., Esther D., Elizabeth W.J., Jeanne S., Nancy C., C. Alvarado, Catherine L., Phil F., Karen G., Eric S., Phil M., Harrietta H., Linda O., Philip H., Jean W. and Ernest H. — congratulations!
- Charu Kasturi