Spot the Difference — August 5, 2021

Spot the Difference — August 5, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: The color of the bridle is different, the hat, the crop and the cow has a missing leg.

Winners: Sandy Z., John D., Robert Y., Gina, Laurent S., Gary C., Elizabeth H., Julie R., Stan H., Dennis Y., Norma R., Nick T., A. Brooks M., BoB F., Jim E., J. Dale S., Nancy D., Stephen J.C., Peter I., Donnamarie M., Lindsey and Debbie B., Lisa C., Larry T., Krahlstrom, Valerie L., Jacqueline T., Joan, Jewel S., John P., Janet N., Cindy A., William P., Kathleen P., James L.C., Howard M., Linda T., Laura D., Matthew W., Randy T., Elena F., Leroy K., Shari O., Leslie H., Edward M., Caroline C., Margaret H., Ailene R., Tracie S., James R., Osborne L., Jane L., Richard P., S. Mark S., Bunny V., Anne R., Geraldine W., John K., Betty D., John B., Wanda, Steve B., James M., Carolyn B., Allan D., Joel J., Denny D., Esther D., Elizabeth W.J., Jeanne S., Nancy C., C. Alvarado, Catherine L., Phil F., Karen G., Eric S., Phil M., Harrietta H., Linda O., Philip H., Jean W. and Ernest H. — congratulations!

