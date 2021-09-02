Spot the Difference — August 26, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — August 26, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: Missing peppers, the 5-ball, the color of the bird and the red sign on the right.

Winners: Patti H., J. Dale S., Jacqueline T., Dario A., Ronald S., Norris G., Cindy A., Sarah L., Laura D., Lisa L., Roger P., James L.C., John D., Shari O., Gary G., Catherine L., Bill P., Janice G., George D., Bunny V., John P., Jane L., Nancy C. and Donnamarie M. — congratulations!!

