Spot the Difference — August 19, 2021

Correct answers: The broom, the pigeon, the glasses and a missing right hand.

Winners: Christine C., Ray T., John D., Julie R., Norris G., Cindy A., Paula M., Tony D., Ronald S., Lauren S., Margaret S., Lisa L., Linda T., L. Emerson, Jasmine J., Nora B., Stephen J.C., Dario A., J. Dale S., Joyce K., Rich S., Donnamarie M., John P., Kathleen P., Laura D., Brenda M., Debbie L., Edward M., Jacqueline T., Linda A., Terry L., L. Crain, Bunny V., Glenna H., Tracie S., Margaret Z., Shari O., Rich A., Catherine L., James R., Kathleen S., Joseph V., John K., Rick R., James L.C., Anne B., Jean-Guy M., Marcia S.C., Luke K., Steve B., Kathleen D., Leslie H., Sarah L., Gregg H., Richard P., Jane L., Phil F., Catherine A., Shobana M., Karen S., John, Sue O., Louanne V., Celeste, Kristin F., Linda O., Dottie R., Carolyn B., Karl M., Dale R., Ray A.B., Joe P., Stephen S., Nancy C., Joel J., Dennis Y., Bob F., George H., Margaret H., Eileen D. and Brenda — congratulations!!!!