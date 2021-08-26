Spot the Difference — August 19, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — August 19, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Correct answers: The broom, the pigeon, the glasses and a missing right hand.

Winners: Christine C., Ray T., John D., Julie R., Norris G., Cindy A., Paula M., Tony D., Ronald S., Lauren S., Margaret S., Lisa L., Linda T., L. Emerson, Jasmine J., Nora B., Stephen J.C., Dario A., J. Dale S., Joyce K., Rich S., Donnamarie M., John P., Kathleen P., Laura D., Brenda M., Debbie L., Edward M., Jacqueline T., Linda A., Terry L., L. Crain, Bunny V., Glenna H., Tracie S., Margaret Z., Shari O., Rich A., Catherine L., James R., Kathleen S., Joseph V., John K., Rick R., James L.C., Anne B., Jean-Guy M., Marcia S.C., Luke K., Steve B., Kathleen D., Leslie H., Sarah L., Gregg H., Richard P., Jane L., Phil F., Catherine A., Shobana M., Karen S., John, Sue O., Louanne V., Celeste, Kristin F., Linda O., Dottie R., Carolyn B., Karl M., Dale R., Ray A.B., Joe P., Stephen S., Nancy C., Joel J., Dennis Y., Bob F., George H., Margaret H., Eileen D. and Brenda — congratulations!!!!

