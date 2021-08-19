Spot the Difference — August 12, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference — August 12, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Answers: Glasses on the doll, the woman missing a finger, $20 and $15 on the second shelves from the top, and gold and silver as bases of the object on the table.

Winners: Marilyn R., John D., S. Connelly, Edward I., Karen B.F., Joseph J., Jacqueline T., J. Dale S., Dario A., McKinley B., Bea G., Will82055, Richard K.H., David ‘Doc’ D., Kent P., L.C. Quinn., Julie R., Valerie L., Jim S., Leroy K., Joseph R., Tracie S., Shari O., Kathleen P., Bobby F., Vincent K., C.J. Phillips, Caroline C., Elizabeth W.J., Dave G., Sharon W., Richard R.S., Kathleen S., Yvonne J., Roger P., Gary G., Bunny V., Karen M., G. Henry, Millicent W., Steven C., Linda T. Louanne V., Ernie H., Arpenajr, Margaret H., Joanne H., Cathy L., Robert N., Phil F., Dottie R., Nancy C., Linda O., Joanna L. and Carolyn B. — congratulations!!

