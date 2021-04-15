Spot the Difference: April 8, 2021 - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Spot the Difference: April 8, 2021

By Charu Kasturi

Differences: The nose, keys on the trumpet, paintings and colors of the fluid in the bottles.

You Got It Right!: Jane C., Faith H., Bryant C., Stephanie C., Janet B., David S., Miriam E., Jane B., Purshottam L.S., Sandra W., Paul L., Marcella C., Jackie T., Betty P., Jack T., Roger K., Mark S., Peter S., Jill W., Michael G., Steven T., Julie R., Jeff P., Joyce K., Gary S., Bear B., Jan B. Janet Z., Nora B., Arline M., Louise S., Debbie L., David C., JoAnne H., Sharon T., Lavern B., Mark M., Peter T., Richard G., Michael K., James C., Linda A., William P., Donnamarie M., Dianne C., Richard B., Heide B., Jena M., Michael L., Patti B., Stephanie J.A., Janet, Carl A., Michael S., Lisa L., Todd R., Lynn F., Roger S., Kennedy S. (we always read our emails!), George G., Nila W., John F., Kurt S., John F., Stu, Shari O., Dean G. (I’m so sorry you’ve had trouble accessing this before!), Kurt J.C., Karen G., C. Tiderman, Larry C.B., Kathleen S., Steve B., Jennifer D., Fred P., Richard S., Steve V., Jane L., Janet L., Helene, Dani L., Kim H., Gary G., Carolyn B., Bruce M., Joseph P., Judy A.H.C., Joanna L., Elizabeth L., Virginia, Helen E., Dianne T., Bill F., Cheryl D., Brenda M., Gaston G., Joel J., Lynn P., Julio S., Cynthia B., Joan S., Henry M.A., Mariam, John W., Suzanne M. (yay, you found the fourth!), Jess A., Rosalia L., Kevin J.D., Becky D., Nick O., Cathy L., Calvin S., Nancy C., Cindy A., Bob S., Peggy K., Jose C., Georgina L. and Richard S.

Congratulations!

