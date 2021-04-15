Spot the Difference: April 8, 2021
Spot the Difference: April 8, 2021
By Charu Kasturi
By Charu Kasturi
Differences: The nose, keys on the trumpet, paintings and colors of the fluid in the bottles.
You Got It Right!: Jane C., Faith H., Bryant C., Stephanie C., Janet B., David S., Miriam E., Jane B., Purshottam L.S., Sandra W., Paul L., Marcella C., Jackie T., Betty P., Jack T., Roger K., Mark S., Peter S., Jill W., Michael G., Steven T., Julie R., Jeff P., Joyce K., Gary S., Bear B., Jan B. Janet Z., Nora B., Arline M., Louise S., Debbie L., David C., JoAnne H., Sharon T., Lavern B., Mark M., Peter T., Richard G., Michael K., James C., Linda A., William P., Donnamarie M., Dianne C., Richard B., Heide B., Jena M., Michael L., Patti B., Stephanie J.A., Janet, Carl A., Michael S., Lisa L., Todd R., Lynn F., Roger S., Kennedy S. (we always read our emails!), George G., Nila W., John F., Kurt S., John F., Stu, Shari O., Dean G. (I’m so sorry you’ve had trouble accessing this before!), Kurt J.C., Karen G., C. Tiderman, Larry C.B., Kathleen S., Steve B., Jennifer D., Fred P., Richard S., Steve V., Jane L., Janet L., Helene, Dani L., Kim H., Gary G., Carolyn B., Bruce M., Joseph P., Judy A.H.C., Joanna L., Elizabeth L., Virginia, Helen E., Dianne T., Bill F., Cheryl D., Brenda M., Gaston G., Joel J., Lynn P., Julio S., Cynthia B., Joan S., Henry M.A., Mariam, John W., Suzanne M. (yay, you found the fourth!), Jess A., Rosalia L., Kevin J.D., Becky D., Nick O., Cathy L., Calvin S., Nancy C., Cindy A., Bob S., Peggy K., Jose C., Georgina L. and Richard S.
Congratulations!
- Charu Kasturi