Spot the Difference — April 22, 2021

Answers: The Loch Ness monster, Kermit the frog, the hat color and the reflection in the water.

Winners: Vicky M., Jacqueline T., Dan L., Frank G., Linda T. Jeanette E., C. Carillo, Nora B., Larry V., Karen D., Jack T., Paul L., Brenda M., Ann T., Jen L., Fran M., Sally R., James C., S. Mark S., James J., Eric J., Shari O., Elizabeth L., Richard C.M., Hedwig H., L. Greenberg, Ernie R., Nancy C., Shelly M.H., Mark B.H., Pim d.K., Joyce C., Sharon R., Gary G., William P., Louise S., Louanne V., Jean M., Ellen S., Kathleen S., Cathy L., Stephanie C., Henry M.A., Ishtiaq J. — congratulations!!! You all got it right!!