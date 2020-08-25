Is Maritime Piracy Back from the Dead? - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Is Maritime Piracy Back from the Dead?

SourceAlvaro Tapia Hidalgo for OZY

Is Maritime Piracy Back from the Dead?

By Eromo Egbejule

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

After years of steadily declining cases of hijacking, piracy is on the rise and the coronavirus could make it worse.

By Eromo Egbejule

Over the past few months, with fewer vessels crisscrossing the seas, aquatic animals have reveled in their habitat. Endangered humpback dolphins have been spotted in Abu Dhabi and other varieties off the coast of Lagos. But another comeback is also on the horizon — a sensational return of pirates.

For years, piracy attacks on major shipping routes have been on a decline. Even though the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in 2019 described the Gulf of Guinea as “one of the most dangerous shipping routes in the world,” overall, incidents of maritime piracy last year were the lowest since 1994.

Now that’s changing.

[The pandemic is likely to] worsen conditions that do lead to maritime piracy, such as poverty and joblessness.

Brandon Prins, political scientist, University of Tennessee-Knoxville

The first three months of 2020 witnessed a 24 percent increase in maritime piracy and armed robbery compared to last year, according to the IMB. The Gulf of Guinea, which surrounds most of West and Central Africa, remains a hot spot. In the Americas, there has been a series of recent attacks against oil platforms and ships in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche. A direct causal relationship between the coronavirus crisis and piracy is yet to be established. But as governments prioritize public health over security, the pandemic is likely to “worsen conditions that do lead to maritime piracy, such as poverty and  joblessness,” says Brandon Prins, a professor of political science at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

“A lack of viable economic opportunities” binds places where piracy is observed, says Maisie Pigeon, Africa program manager for One Earth Future’s Stable Seas program. In the Gulf of Guinea, the dominant oil and gas industries have been hit badly by the crisis. “You could certainly fathom a world in which more people are driven to participation in illicit activities like piracy and armed robbery to support themselves,” says Pigeon.

NIGERIA-FRANCE-DEFENCE-MARITIME-MILITARY-EXERCISE

Nigerian special forces look for pirates on a French frigate.

Source PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty

The “distraction” of the pandemic has also left poor coastal countries vulnerable to threats on the open seas, as they focus more of their limited resources on fighting COVID-19 inland, leaving their maritime borders more porous than before.

Earlier this year, a standoff between Russia and Saudi Arabia forced oil prices to tank below zero for the first time in history, and producers were forced to pay to sell their oil as storage space became expensive. Many barges were stuck at sea and became easy prey for pirates. 

It’s the same with ships out at sea with passengers who’ve tested positive for the virus. In early May, more than three dozen cruise ships were in quarantine at sea. With travel restrictions hampering the replacement of medical personnel or augmentation of naval forces for a coordinated security response, these ships too are vulnerable.

Piracy attacks are expected to increase as the year continues, says Prins. It’s yet another of the unexpected but multifaceted ways in which the pandemic is turning the world upside down.

  • Eromo Egbejule

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

The New + the Next

Can the Arts Save Rural America From the Recession?

Arts investment helped small communities after the Great Recession.

News + Politics

Florida's Unemployment 'Dream Team' Helps 50K Tackle a Broken System

A network of women across Florida is helping out-of-work people navigate a notoriously bad system to get their benefits.

News + Politics

Why Black Families Are Opting for Remote Learning

Trends in Mississippi and beyond show how families of color don't trust schools to keep their children safe from the coronavirus.

The New + the Next

Welcome to the Post-Lipstick World

Face masks and lipstick don’t mix.

The New + the Next

The Biggest Pandemic Study in the World

The findings of Michelle vanDellen's project will shape how societies cope with the next crisis.

The New + the Next

Ava DuVernay’s Arrival and the Path Not Taken

It always seems like famous people's fortunes are foretold, but director Ava DuVernay's was anything but.

The New + the Next

Can the Pandemic Save America’s Crumbling National Parks?

The coronavirus crisis has thrust the central recreational role of the nation’s parks into the limelight.

News + Politics

Special Briefing: Could a Coronavirus Vaccine Destroy the Anti-Vax Movement?

Anti-vaxxers are rallying against future coronavirus inoculations, but it could be their undoing.

Around the World

Coronavirus Is Killing the World's Last Great Newspaper Industry

India is the only major newspaper market where print readership has been increasing.

Around the World

Condoms and Videos: The Virus Reshapes Sex Work in This African Metropolis

The sex industry in one of Africa's biggest commercial hubs is adapting to stay alive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Around the World

A Coronavirus Refugee Crisis Looms in Nigeria

Africa’s most populous nation is home to millions of refugees and displaced people — all of whom are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

True Stories

The Blacklisted Nollywood Eight

In 2004, a studio power play changed Nigeria’s film industry forever.

The New + the Next

Yuan Rises Again as Trade War Eases

China’s currency is rising again after taking a hit, but its future rise remains uncertain.

The New + the Next

The Future of Maritime Trade? Unmanned Ships

Autonomous ships are set to ride rough waves and a storm of concerns to reshape one of mankind’s oldest modes of transportation.

Around the World

This Is the New Piracy Hot Spot

A centuries-old murderous business has found a new safe haven.