Can Asia Finally Break Through At the Oscars?

The Oscars represent a stunning lack of diversity when it comes to geography. In 2020, Asia looks poised to change that.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho has said he believes that filmmakers don’t make movies for continents or countries, but to indulge their personal dreams.

Yet, when Korean-American actor John Cho stepped on the stage on Jan. 13 to announce nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, Bong had a premonition that it might be his lucky year, he later told journalists. Parasite, his spine-chilling story about the complicated relationship between a poor family and a rich family, is the first from Asia to be nominated in as many as six categories — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best International Film. It has struck a chord across geographies. And it’s leading Asia’s surge to finally get noticed by the Academy.

The #OscarsSoWhite debate has largely focused on the lack of people of color from Hollywood recognized at the Academy Awards. But the Oscars and other major American award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards also represent a stunning lack of geographic diversity. Now, Asia is challenging that norm.

Until now, 83 percent of the Best Foreign Language Film awards in the Oscars — now renamed the Best International Film category — have gone to European films. But over the past decade, three movies from the Asian continent — Japanese funeral drama Departures (2009), and two Iranian films Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation (2012) and The Salesman (2017) — have won. Of the 34 Asian winners — across all categories — in the history of the Oscars, 22 have held aloft their trophies since the turn of the millennium.

It’s a tipping point. Smriti Mundhra, co-director of Oscar nominated film St Louis Superman

This year, that slow shift at major American awards is promising to give way to a dramatic breakthrough. Earlier this month, Awkwafina became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe in a lead actress category, for The Farewell, directed by Chinese-American Lulu Wang. The short documentary St Louis Superman, nominated for this year’s Oscars, is co-directed by Indian-American Smriti Mundhra and Indian-Canadian Sami Khan, and is produced by Malaysia-born Poh Si Teng.

And Parasite — which has won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and scored success at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Screen Actors’ Guild awards — has been named by critics such as The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg as a top contender for the Best Picture award. No non-English film has ever won that award.

“It’s a tipping point… I hope there is going to be a dramatic change in the coming years,” says Mundhra, whose film is about 34-year-old Black Ferguson activist Bruce Franks Jr. “The conversation that Parasite has kickstarted is extremely exciting.”

The Academy’s complex rules remain a major challenge for global films. The change in nomenclature from Best Foreign Language Film award to Best International Film this year was aimed at not “othering” films in different languages. Yet it has made it harder for films in languages other than English. The Farewell, for instance, doesn’t qualify for the award even though it’s almost entirely in Mandarin — because Wang is American.

Simultaneously, Nigeria’s first-ever Oscars submission, Lionheart, was disqualified because it is primarily in English, that country’s most-spoken language. So is a film “international” based on language or geography? “There has to be some deeper thought about what makes a film international,” says Mundhra.

To be sure, other roadblocks exist too. China, for instance, generally submits politically safe films, writes Hong Kong-based film critic James Marsh. “Provocative films by directors such as Jia Zhangke are passed over despite them garnering festival recognition,” he maintains. “Similarly, there are allegations that the recent selections from India are marred with nepotism and cronyism.”

But he adds that contemporary Asian stories also fail to connect with jury members from the Academy in a way that French, Italian or Mexican films do. That’s not surprising given the Academy’s membership. It has only 16 percent members of color, it recently revealed — although that’s an improvement from 8 percent in 2015. “By having an International Film category, we’re sort of saying that the Oscars are an American institution, which may be true, maybe that’s what it is,” says Mundhra. “But there also needs to be an honest conversation about what exactly is American — it cannot be stories of just white people.”

She believes the exclusion of foreign-language films from most major award categories is a lingering outcome of colonialism — a film is national only when it’s related to “white people”. Before Awkwafina, only thrice in the past two decades has the Golden Globe lead actress winner not figured on the list of nominees. Parasite‘s cast isn’t winning western nominations and awards while the film itself has earned $25 million in the U.S. That shows how while there’s appreciation in the West for films from other parts of the world, “they really don’t see the individuals who have made that possible.”

Still, Asian films are increasingly making their mark through the sheer force of their quality. Bong has pointed to The Handmaiden by Park Chan-wook, which recently won a BAFTA, and to Lee Chang-dong’s Burning, which was part of the Oscars shortlist last year, as precursors to Parasite‘s success.

The rise of markets like China and India, the breakdown in the dominance of studios and the emergence of streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix are also fueling the change, says Janet Yang, a producer, and governor-at-large at the Academy. “They’re looking for global markets, they have a completely different formula, and that’s created a stomach for movies from elsewhere,” she says of streaming services.

And the Asian virtue of patience is on the side of filmmakers with roots there. “I have Chinese parents and a Chinese mother who, whenever things are too good, is like, ‘Keep your head down, be careful,’” says Wang in an iHeart podcast. “It was always just sort of like one step at a time, one foot in front of the other.” In 2020, though, Asia might just be poised for a giant leap instead.