Why you should care
Because it takes a village but not necessarily a wedding ring to raise a child.
As Heard on NPR Listen Online
In Iceland, marriage isn’t an institution; it’s not even a hobby. Instead, Iceland is a country with tons of divorce and the highest percentage of working mothers. Sound like a formula for social ruin? Hardly. Icelanders are among the happiest (and healthiest) people on Earth — and raising lots of happy, self-confident kids. Find out why in the animated infographic (below) from our friends at Newsbound.