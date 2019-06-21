Texting Laws Don't (Always) Save Lives

We know texting and driving don’t mesh. Maybe there’s a better way to write our laws.

Not all texting laws are equal. Some reduce hand-held tech-related deaths more than others.

The laws restricting texting while at the wheel remain relatively new, and experts don’t have years and years of data to draw from. But at least one new study shows that even when putting aside some variables, such as how well jurisdictions enforce the laws, some texting laws work better at reducing deadly car crashes than others.

Car crashes remain one of the top causes of death in the U.S., with more than 32,000 deaths from car crashes last year alone.

Three main findings:

1. Cops need to be able to pull over drivers just for texting. And in many states, they can’t. The study found that without that ability, the laws don’t do jack. “States with secondarily-enforced laws saw increases in total fatality counts,” the study notes. Maybe people think they can get away with more texting because cops can’t cite them just for that.

2. Anti-texting laws save the kids — but not adults. The anti-texting/driving regs had the biggest positive influence on the youngest drivers: 15 to 21. Kids may text more, and so may be the ones more likely to be pulled over — and deterred. Laws specifically targeting the youngest drivers led to an 11 percent drop in texting-related deaths. Those targeting all drivers didn’t impact the adults much, and impacted kids less, with a 5 percent drop in texting/driving-related deaths.

3. Should cellphones be banned in cars wholesale? Rules restricting use of hand-held devices while driving (like talking into a phone and not a Bluetooth headset) had the biggest impact on adults — those aged 22 to 64. “This was true for both drivers and nondrivers,” the study says — meaning reduced deaths for not only drivers, but also passengers. The assumption here is that older drivers are more likely to use their phones to talk (so old-fashioned!) and so raise their odds of crashing into these restrictions.

To be clear, texting in the legal sense doesn’t just refer to SMS. Laws include anything that involves text on a computer-esque device — so Instagramming and emails count.