Interracial Relationships Are Still Rare. But That Could Change

There's more to love than you ever imagined. OZY's Love Curiously explores the many facets of romance and commitment.

OZY's Love Curiously explores the many facets of romance and commitment. There's more to love than you ever imagined. OZY's Love Curiously explores the many facets of romance and commitment.

When Matthew Tran, a 19-year-old Asian student, began his freshman year at UCLA, he was surprised to find the vast majority of other Asians on campus socialized almost entirely within their racial group. After all, unlike many of his classmates at UCLA, Matthew grew up in a border community in San Diego, where he attended an ethnically diverse school that was predominantly Hispanic. He had both close friends and romantic partners of different races.

“I didn’t really think about it. Almost everyone in my high school crossed over,” he says, recounting his high school experience on a sunny afternoon on UCLA’s campus.

As America becomes increasingly diverse, with the population expected to be more than 50 percent non-White by 2045, high school experiences like Matthew’s seem common. But in fact:

While 87 percent of Americans say they approve of interracial relationships, less than 20 percent of young people are actually in one.

That’s not an immutable number, though. Sociologists Grace Kao, Kara Joyner and Kelly Stamper Balistreri, who recently published their research on this in The Company We Keep, examined a vast data set from a nationally representative longitudinal study and found that the vast majority of young adults, including 80 percent of young Black adults and 90 percent of young White adults, have in fact never been in an interracial romantic relationship. The percentage of Hispanics and Asians romantically involved exclusively within their own group is lower but still high. Meanwhile, similarly high percentages of people in adolescence and adulthood do not have anyone from a different racial group as a close friend.

But there’s a critical twist when diversity enters the equation. If someone grows up in a school that is highly diverse, or had a friend or partner of another race in their adolescent years, they are significantly more likely to have a romantic partner or friend of another race in their 20s.

The overwhelmingly positive effects of diversity identified here may seem obvious, but they have long been a source of contentious debate. In a split known as the contact versus conflict hypothesis, sociologists, policymakers and even lawyers have argued for decades over whether contact with other races leads to interracial social connections or interracial strife.

Kao and her colleagues put the debate to rest, affirming that if America is to move toward an interracial future, diversity in youth settings may be key. “We found that even if you were simply among people of different races at your school, you are three times more likely to have a relationship with someone of a different race in your 20s. This held true across all groups and genders,” Kao explains. For example, only 5 percent of Black women in their 20s were romantically involved with someone of a different race if they’d had romantic experiences only within their race as adolescents. But 25 percent had adult relationships across racial lines if they’d had an interracial romantic experience as an adolescent.

These findings are unprecedented in that they reveal precisely how traditional racial barriers in social relationships are overcome through experiences and environments. That could be crucial given that, according to recent Gallup polls, about 40 percent of Americans say they worry about the modern state of race relations “a great deal,” more than triple the percentage who said that in 2010.

Still, there’s no silver bullet. “We are not trying to say that interracial friendships and romantic relationships are enough to resolve … racial animus,” Kao explains.

Kao and her co-authors cite a theory known as “self-expansion,” the idea that when we are close to another person, their experiences become relatable to our own. In diverse environments, sociologists believe stereotypes are replaced by firsthand knowledge, and our relationships prosper as we come to realize and embody our collective humanity.

Recalling his high school experience in San Diego, Matthew — who has been in several interracial relationships himself — describes a natural process of learning about, befriending and dating folks of other races. There is likely a similar effect of “self-expansion” on a macro scale when adolescents of diverse races have a chance to interact.

“I would say attending a diverse school was about more than acceptance. I had the opportunity to be immersed in different cultures. My friendships and relationships reflected that,” he says.

