According to the American Vision Council, Americans spend over $15 billion on eyeglasses annually. That does not include contact lenses. It turns out, though, that much of that $15 billion is pure profit. Eyeglass frames are routinely ranked as one of the five most marked-up products anywhere. So before you go to LensCrafters again, take a look at these figures:

$3 or less Base cost: What it costs to manufacture a pair of frames (even designer models) in China. $30 Wholesale price: What stores pay on average for the frames that they sell to you. $263 Retail price: The average cost you’ll pay for a pair of designer frames. $100 Online price: The approximate price that Warby Parker, Firmoo, Mezzmer, Eyefly and other online companies charge for the same $300 frames.