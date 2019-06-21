Because there are plenty of reasons why your coffee tastes so expensive.

As I grow older I have begun to care about different things: Why does my back hurt? Who was on Fresh Air today? Should I buy a boat? And, most incessantly, why is $5 coffee socially acceptable?

In case you didn’t know, we currently exist in the era that the coffee world refers to as third-wave coffee. And if you’re now thinking that those two first coffee waves you experienced this morning were enough … ew. Different waves, bro. Third-wave coffee means: Your local roasters know their beans. They know the country the beans grew in, they’ve been to the farm and, hell, they probably even know the farmer’s son who someday aspires to play professional fútbol. And have I mentioned yet that baristas now compete in coffee-making championships?

The era of third-wave coffee … you’re living in it.

That level of attention to detail gets pricey. Think you’re used to $5 cups? How about $10 or $15 for a cup of coffee picked and brewed with the care that goes into making a fine wine.

We went to sleepy Santa Cruz, California to interview the founders of Verve Coffee Roasters, the highly-rated bean purveyor and home to championship-winning baristas. In a town known for surfing, Mexican hoodie ponchos and, if you grew up where I did, its many weed dealers, Verve’s high-end brews are thriving. By combining an airy cafe design, perfectly poured drinks and beans plucked from the rarest coffee estates, Verve has developed an unquestionably unique taste palate.

As they explained to OZY, when you drink coffee from Verve or any other small-batch roaster, you are tasting their particular preferences, from bean to sip. So the next time you see a sign indicating a price north of $5 for a cup of coffee, remember the breakdown:

100 The average number of trees cultivated by an Ethiopian coffee farmer (birthplace of coffee) 50 lbs Annual coffee bean yield from those 100 trees 1,151 Number of cups of coffee brewed from 50 lbs of beans 1,131 Number of cups an average coffee drinker consumes each year

Meaning, if you drink artisinal Ethiopian coffee for a year, you can justifiably tell your friends that you have a personal Ethiopian coffee farm. Sort of.

So when you grind up those precious beans, do it with a little extra love and attention. The guys from Verve showed us how it’s done: