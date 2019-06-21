5 Delicious Dishes That Will Teach You American History

Some recipes lost to history deserve to be forgotten, while others might be worth bringing back.

If you want to roast beaver tail, better have a really hot campfire.

So says Libby O’Connell, chief historian at the History Channel, who has written the story of our fair nation — from the kitchen. Food culture has risen from cottage industry to economic driver in America these days, from gourmet crafts (small-batch beer, anyone?) to artisanal dining. With food such a focus, and bringing bites of American history to the farmer’s market and beyond, O’Connell’s book looks at some of the dishes that got us to where we are today.

The American Plate: A History of the United States in 100 Bites won’t land on bookshelves until the fall, but OZY got an early peek. You might not be surprised to read about blueberries, bagels and baked Alaska, but what about paprikash and something called war cake?